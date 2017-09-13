12 September 2017

Zimbabweans Relieved At Entry of Kwese TV

By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — Zimbabweans have welcomed the entry of Kwese TV into the digital satellite television space. It offers locals an alternative to the state-owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, which is infamous for peddling government propaganda.

Kwese TV's resumption also offers Zimbabweans relief as another pay-per-view station, DSTV, owed by Multichoice, does not accept subscriptions in local currency called bond notes. "DSTV did itself a huge disservice in Zimbabwe.

I have seen the programming for Kwese TV in Ghana, this is quite refreshing," said Herbert Changamire of Dzivarasekwa, Harare. In Bulawayo, Mshumayeli Ncube, who is a technology entrepreneur, welcomed the high court ruling overturning broadcasting authorities' ban of Kwese. "Our ZBC TV channel is always showers while DSTV has been a huge disappointment in that it did not accept subscriptions in local currency," said Ncube.

Dzingai Bvudzijena of Dangamvura in Mutare welcomed the variety of choice offered by the launch of Kwese. "Most importantly, subscribers will be supporting the home grown programmes though with Pan African appeal," Bvudzijena said. Econet Media, owned by Strive Masiyiwa, operates Kwese TV.

