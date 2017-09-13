A Zimbabwean scientist has the opportunity to become Africa's Albert Einstein after he was selected to be part of the prestigious Next Einstein Forum (NEF), which features some of the current leading scientists in the continent.

Dr Kevin Dzobo will join 15 other scientists from all over the continent at the global forum which will be held in Kigali, Rwanda, under the patronage of Rwandan president Paul Kagame.

The forum, which is a partnership between African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) and the Robert Bosch Stiftung, will run from March 26-28 2018.

NEF Fellows is a select programme that recognises Africa's best young scientists and technologists.

Born in Mutare, Dzobo is a holder of Doctoral degree in Medical Biochemistry at the University of Cape Town, South Africa.

He is currently a Senior Research Scientist (as a principal investigator on STEM Cell and Cancer Biology) with the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) and a Lecturer at the University of Cape Town in the Department of Integrative Biomedical Sciences.

"The selected Fellows, six of whom are women, are doing cutting edge research in renewable energy, nanomaterials and nanotechnology, food security, regenerative medicine, cognitive systems related to fintech, cosmology, seismology etc.

"Beyond just theoretical research, our Fellows have developed impressive technologies from their research. We strongly believe their discoveries and initiatives, current and future, will solve global challenges in health, energy, climate change, education, agriculture to name a few," said Thierry Zomahoun, President and CEO of AIMS and Chairman of the NEF.

NEF Fellows are selected by a prestigious Scientific Programme Committee using a rigorous process that looks at academic and scientific qualifications including a strong publication record, patents, awards, and independently raised funds for research.

Zoumahoun added: "I would like to thank the first Fellows Class who have used their tenure to publish high impact research, multiply collaborations among young researchers globally and mentor the next generation. Their active participation in crafting the program has improved the Fellows Programme.

"... members will participate in national and continental policy formulation, cross-cutting research and innovation activities, lead public engagement around science and technology in Africa, and provide mentorship to early-career scientists and students."

Some of the fellows are from South Africa, Egypt, Somalia, Niger, DRC, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Mali, among other countries.