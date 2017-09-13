The Sudanese government on Sunday urged European Union (EU) countries to work for the permanent lifting of US sanctions on Sudan as scheduled in October.

Sudan's foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour met Jean-Michel Dumond, head of the delegation of the European Union to Sudan, together with ambassadors and representatives from Britain, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Germany, France, Spain and The Netherlands.

"It has been stressed on the common goal of Sudan and the EU countries to achieve the permanent lifting of US sanctions on Sudan by October," said Sudan's foreign ministry in a statement, adding that EU countries' support is important to achieve the goal.

"The lifting of US sanctions will pave the way for the promotion of Sudan's economic and trade ties with the European countries and the rest of the world," it added.

Late July, the United States extended a review period of three months to decide whether to permanently lift trade sanctions on Sudan, given its human rights records and other issues.

On 13 January, former US president Barack Obama issued a decision to cancel two executive orders imposing economic sanctions on Sudan.

The executive orders gave 180 days for review before the sanctions are fully lifted to ensure the Sudanese government maintains its efforts on human rights and anti-terrorism.

The decision also allowed for the resumption of all banking transactions and trade exchanges between the two countries.

Nampa-Xinhua