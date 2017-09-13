Nigeria: First Off-Grid Solar House Unveiled in Lagos

A major milestone was recorded in Lagos, in Ejigbo Local Development Area at the weekend, as the first off-grid solar house was unveiled.

The five-bedroom bungalow was located in Ejigbo, a suburb of Lagos, and it has been off the national grid in the last one year. The edifice was built and managed by Concept Technologies.

According to the Managing Director, Concept Technologies, Tokunbo Tonade, the idea of the house was borne from the need to use renewable energy to solve the epileptic power supply in Nigeria.

He said: "The home is a 5-bedroom bungalow powered by a 12.6KW solar Off-grid system that runs 94 per cent on the power of the sun and six per cent on diesel during cloudy weather. Off-grid means it has been completely disconnected from thermal electricity, and it's been running without a blink since the last one year."

According to Tonade, the solar system generates 12.6KW of electricity per hour using 63 units of 200W solar modules, three units of 60AMPS MPPT controllers, three units of 3.2KW inverters and 24 units of 200AMPD deep cycle batteries. "I have been trying to advocate for renewable energy because it has a lot of gains and for Nigerians to see its impact. With generator, you use some amount of money to install the generator, buy diesel and fuel it yearly and when we add everything up, they are higher than what you will use to install solar energy," he added.

He further said in the long-run, every year a bank spends N50 million to power each of its branches, in 10 years, it would have spent N500million to power a branch alone. "I want to give you something that has 25 years warranty at N120million, and it will break even in two years, unlike your generator where you are spending N500million in 10 years and you are still spending all the way.

Sometimes, people listen to us, sometimes; they say we are talking rubbish. What I do basically is to start from the root," he said.

For the Chairmen of Ejigbo, and Isolo LCDA, Shamsudeen Olaleye, and Bello Oloyede, the initiatve would surely be embraced by the councils in their quest to reduce money spent on powering generating sets.

Olaleye commended the management of Concept Technologies for their efforts at putting the council on the world map with the unveiling of the off-grid solar powered house, while urging government to support the noble idea.

He said Concept Technologies has continued overtime to help people realise their dreams. "When people come to us with their concept, we use technology to bring it to life. But as time went on, we got to a point where we were building generators with vehicle engines. And from there, we moved to solar energy. Concept Technology is into renewable energy, from the point of view of saving the planet from global warming. If you look at the world globally closely, you will know that Nigeria is closer to the equatorial belt of the world than countries like Denmark, Sweden, but they use more solar than Nigeria does. They only have about four hours of sunlight per day but we have predominantly 12 hours and eight hours of serious sunlight. Still, we are not using half, or even one-third of what Germany, Sweden and so many countries are using," he said.