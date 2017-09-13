13 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MC Jessy: I Was Once a 'Shamba Boy' for an MP

Photo: MC Jessy (Jessy Jasper)/Facebook
Comedian MC Jessy.
By Thomas Matiko

Every successful person has a story to tell of his or her journey to prosperity. Jasper Muthomi, populary known as MC Jessy, also has his story back then before he become a household name.

The comedian, currently charges not less than Sh 200,000 to host a gig, has spoken about his humble beginnings from being a 'shamba boy ' (farm hand) to the celebrity entertainer that he is today.

MC Jessy, who hosts Churchill Raw show says that after completing form four education, he relocated to Nairobi to try and make a living.

SHAMBA BOY

He started out by putting up at a former classmate ' s parents’ home in Kawangware where he learnt to cook and sell mandazis and chips.

After staying with the family for several months, he bumped an old friend who happened to be a son of a Member of Parliament at the time.

Within a short time he moved to his friend family ' s residence in leafy city suburb. On noticing how close he was to his son, the MP, whose identity MC Jessy declined to reveal, decided to employ him as his ‘shamba boy’.

Fast forward. MC Jessy has since made it in life from being a ‘shamba boy’ to one of the most marketable entertainers in Kenya who easily get signed for advertisement deals with top companies.

