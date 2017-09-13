13 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: I Quit My N2m Per Month Job Because I Didn't Find Fulfillment in It - Mr Eazi

Tagged:

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Mr Eazi Details His Incredible Rise, Working With Wizkid, Afrobeats & More With Ras Kwame
By Emmanuel Okogba

Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, spoke about some difficulties he faced before the spotlight finally found him.

Speaking as a guest on The Beat FM's Morning Rush, Mr Eazi also cleared the air on a statement he made about Nigerian musicians that has earned him heavy backlash. He had made a claim that musicians from Nigeria use Ghana sound for quick hits.

When asked to tell how his success story began, Mr Eazi said "After I came back from Ghana, I got a job in oil and gas in Port Harcourt that paid about six thousand dollars per month but I quit because I was not finding fulfillment in it. I mean it was the same thing everyday, the same routine over and over again. The decision to quit the job finally hit me when my boss' wife left him even with all the money he had.

'After I left my job, I got my Masters degree and with all that qualification I started selling phones in computer village and everyone thought something was wrong with me. Even my mother started praying special prayers for me but my father didn't add that final voice that would have decided my fate.

'My break finally came after I got an invite to do two shows in London that made me twelve thousand pounds which I used to shoot two videos. When I told my mother what I did with the money she stopped talking to me for about three weeks. I had to move in with a friend because even my relatives didn't want me around but everything finally changed when I went back to London for shows that fetched me really good money".

The 'Leg Over' crooner also revealed that he charges N10million for shows and admitted to being in a relationship with Temi Otedola who is the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola.

Nigeria

Think Before You Share That Picture

You know the kind of picture I'm talking about. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.