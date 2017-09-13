Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, spoke about some difficulties he faced before the spotlight finally found him.

Speaking as a guest on The Beat FM's Morning Rush, Mr Eazi also cleared the air on a statement he made about Nigerian musicians that has earned him heavy backlash. He had made a claim that musicians from Nigeria use Ghana sound for quick hits.

When asked to tell how his success story began, Mr Eazi said "After I came back from Ghana, I got a job in oil and gas in Port Harcourt that paid about six thousand dollars per month but I quit because I was not finding fulfillment in it. I mean it was the same thing everyday, the same routine over and over again. The decision to quit the job finally hit me when my boss' wife left him even with all the money he had.

'After I left my job, I got my Masters degree and with all that qualification I started selling phones in computer village and everyone thought something was wrong with me. Even my mother started praying special prayers for me but my father didn't add that final voice that would have decided my fate.

'My break finally came after I got an invite to do two shows in London that made me twelve thousand pounds which I used to shoot two videos. When I told my mother what I did with the money she stopped talking to me for about three weeks. I had to move in with a friend because even my relatives didn't want me around but everything finally changed when I went back to London for shows that fetched me really good money".

The 'Leg Over' crooner also revealed that he charges N10million for shows and admitted to being in a relationship with Temi Otedola who is the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola.