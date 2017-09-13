South Africa: Green Energy Conference Focuses On SA Climate, Water

With the threat of climate change impacting on natural resources, the National Cleaner Production Centre South Africa (NCPC-SA) is hosting an energy conference focused on the green energy industry.

The free biennial Industrial Efficiency Conference in Cape Town will expose companies to government policy on transitioning to a low carbon economy.

"We host the event in a different province each year. The 2013 event in Gauteng was the first, followed by an even more successful conference in Durban in July 2015," said Julie Wells, marketing and communication manager of the NCPC-SA.

The conference will offer a number of workshops and panel discussions on how policy might affect company operations in terms of resource efficient methodologies.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to learn from one another on topics such as energy efficiency, water efficiency, industrial symbiosis, waste management, green productivity, localisation and clean technology.

Climate change

The increase of storm severity has been linked to climate change.

Scientists have calculated that for every 1°C increase in temperature, the atmosphere could hold 7% more water, resulting in more rain, especially during storm events.

Despite that, US President Donald Trump has pulled his country out of the Paris accord designed to engender co-operation between countries to mitigate the effects of climate change.

In SA, Cape Town has seen declines in rainfall that has left the city struggling to cope with an acute drought.

Dr Peter Johnston' a climate scientist at UCT' estimates that by 2050, Cape Town will receive 20% less rainfall. This could result is partial desertification of the Western Cape province.

The Industrial Efficiency Conference kicks off on Thursday and is funded by the departments of trade and industry and environment. It is hosted by the CSIR (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research).

It will be held at the Century City Conference Centre, in Cape Town.

Source: News24