12 September 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Great Market for 'Roadrunners' in China

The People's Republic of China Ambassador Huang Ping says there is a great market opportunity for Zimbabwe's free range chicken better known as road runners in his country.

He says roadrunners among other agriculture products such as citrus fruits have a great market value in his country.

"The roadrunners that you are selling here between five dollars and seven dollars, in Chinese market the price can go up to from $30 to $60 depending on the size of the chickens," said Ambassador Ping.

"The avocados being sold here are very cheap, China is currently buying from Mexico and the oranges being sold along Mazowe road at $3 a pocket but in my country it's a dollar for each."

