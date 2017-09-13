12 September 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Hichilema Back On Campaign Trail... Sighted in Itezhi Tezhi

By Clement Malambo

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema is back on the campaign trail and joined his team in campaigning for their candidate in Thursday's council chairperson elections.

Hichilema touched base with prospective voters in Mbila area of Itezhi Tezhi where he reminisced on his 127 days incarceration.

Below is what was fed on Hichilema's wall during his campaign in Mbila.

Thank you Mbila people, thank you Itezhi Itezhi, thank you Central Province.

127 days in prison means hope and help is on the way to turn around our country's social, economic and political development, and yes we are not bitter, we forgive those who engineered our unlawful arrest and detention.

