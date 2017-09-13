Nigeria: Aisha Alhassan Storms FEC

The controversial Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Alhassan is among the ministers at the ongoing Federal Executive Council, FEC. meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Alhasssn before the arrival of President Buhari at 11am went to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and had a brief chat with him.

Recall that the women affairs minister recently said that she would vote for former Vice President Atiku Abubarkar for president in 2019 even if President Buhari is contesting, saying that the former Vice President has been her political godfather.

She also went round to greet her colleague ministers although that was the tradition where members will go round to exchange pleasantries before the arrival of the presiding officer, either the President or sometimes the Vice President.

Immediately President Buhari arrived the national anthem was sung and the President nominated the minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to say the opening prayers according to their religious beliefs

This is the second time President Buhari is presiding over FEC since he returned from medical vacation in London, the United Kingdom where he spent about 104 days.