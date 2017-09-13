13 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Aisha Alhassan Storms FEC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The controversial Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Alhassan is among the ministers at the ongoing Federal Executive Council, FEC. meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Alhasssn before the arrival of President Buhari at 11am went to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and had a brief chat with him.

Recall that the women affairs minister recently said that she would vote for former Vice President Atiku Abubarkar for president in 2019 even if President Buhari is contesting, saying that the former Vice President has been her political godfather.

She also went round to greet her colleague ministers although that was the tradition where members will go round to exchange pleasantries before the arrival of the presiding officer, either the President or sometimes the Vice President.

Immediately President Buhari arrived the national anthem was sung and the President nominated the minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to say the opening prayers according to their religious beliefs

This is the second time President Buhari is presiding over FEC since he returned from medical vacation in London, the United Kingdom where he spent about 104 days.

Nigeria

Think Before You Share That Picture

You know the kind of picture I'm talking about. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.