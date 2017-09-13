Nigeria: New Ibadan Kings Are Wearing 'Fake and Carton' Crowns - Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Saliu Adetunji, on Tuesday berated the 21 new kings installed recently by Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

The monarch also dismissed reports that he had endorsed the installation of the new kings in Ibadan, describing the crowns given to the kings as "fake".

A statement signed by the Director, Media and Public Affairs to the monarch, Adeola Oloko, said the monarch made these statements after receiving members of the Council of Authentic Ibadan Mogajis who paid him a solidarity visit at his palace.

The Olubadan said that he waited for 40 years before he was made a king and that the high chiefs should wait for their turn to become kings.

The statement quoted the monarch as saying: "I started as a Mogaji. I was moving step by step before I assumed the throne after 40 years. I thank God for that.

"We must all love one another. If you love yourself and hate others, your purpose of love is nothing. I was called by the elders of my family to come and become a Mogaji more than 40 years ago. I rejected it and for three years, they were persuading me.

"In trying to convince me, the representative of my family told me that it could be that one day I would become a king. I then accepted it and became the Mogaji of my family. I waited on God and he made me a king.

"Those who were crowned a few weeks ago know within themselves that they are wearing fake crowns, it is just a carton crown. I began my journey more than 40 years, why can't they wait for their turn? If you don't wait for your turn, you will be on the wrong side of destiny."

The monarch described as unfounded the statement credited to a group of Ibadan elders that he had consented to the controversial chieftaincy review embarked upon by the Oyo State Government resulting in the controversial crowning of the 21 new kings.

"Oba Adetunji stated that the elders should not mislead Ibadan people into believing what he did not say, as what he said was that Governor Ajimobi, over whom they had come to plead, was his son and that he would not want a third party intervention over the matter," the statement said.

"The Olubadan said for the avoidance of doubt, his opposition to the elevation of high chiefs to kingship status without domain remained the same.

"The Olubadan said that he could not see how he would bless the high chiefs who had refused to wait for their turn before stepping forward to take crowns from the government, contrary to our tradition and custom.

"The king said that the same Ibadan Elders' Forum stoutly opposed the former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala's move to elevate six baales in their letter dated April 24, 2009.

"On page two of that letter titled, 'The composition of Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs', signed by Ambassador Olu Saanu and Onaolapo Ajibola, they stated, "The (Ibadan Chieftaincy) system had worked for ages and ensured peace and stability in Ibadanland and the forum would therefore not want the government to tamper with the system in order not to create confusion and ill feeling.'

"The first-class monarch has therefore urged the Ibadan elders to stop contradicting themselves and creating confusion for peace and progress of Ibadanland."