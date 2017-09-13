Kenya: MPs Approve Jubilee's House Business Committee Members

The National Assembly has approved the Jubilee list of members to the House Business Committee as it awaits the opposition to select its representatives for the team to be fully constituted.

The House approved MPs Amos Kimunya (Kipipiri), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Mose), Meru Woman Rep Kawira Mwangaza and her Turkana counterpart Joyce Emanikor to be members of the committee before adjourning the morning session.

The adjournment means that the House did not have any other business to discuss. It will however resume business in the afternoon after Nasa has produced its list.

NASA

The National Super Alliance is required to agree on three names to the committee after a parliamentary group meeting Wednesday morning.

According to the House rules, the committee's automatic members include the Speaker, the majority and minority leaders, the majority and minority whips.

Jubilee's automatic members to the committee are Majority Leader Aden Duale (Garissa Township), Deputy Majority Leader is Katoo ole Metito (Kajiado South), Majority Whip- Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East) and Deputy Majority Whip Cecily Mbarire (Nominated).

Without the committee that is chaired by the Speaker, the House cannot transact any business.

HEATED DEBATE

Once fully constituted, the committee will retreat to come up with the order of business to be transacted in the House.

The approval of the Jubilee names was a subject of heated debate earlier in the day as to whether the House can proceed with the motion with names from one side.

ODM Chairman John Mbadi (Suba South) said there is no need for the House to be in a hurry in constituting the committee without the names from the minority side.

"The committee cannot transact any business until we bring our members so that it can be properly constituted," Mr Mbadi said.

Mr Mbadi told the House that Nasa MPs have a parliamentary group meeting to come up with its list.

Speaker Justin Muturi however, dismissed Mr Mbadi's argument.

HOSTAGE

"This House cannot be held hostage by parties or individuals who are not ready to participate in the affairs of this House and therefore nothing stops us from continuing with its business. Delay defeats equity," Speaker Muturi said.

Nominated MP Cecile Mbarire said the House needs to start its work.

"There are important issues that needs to be discussed and therefore we urge the opposition to bring their names so that this House can start its work. "The President was clear that the country needs to move forward despite the politics," Ms Mbarire said.

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa urged MPs to wait for the list from the opposition so that the House can move on as a team.

"This House needs to move forward in the spirit of teamwork," he said.