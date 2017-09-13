Zimbabwe: Bad Officiating Killing Our Football - Fans

Local football fans have expressed concern over the manner in which football administrators are handling football issues in the country. From failure by clubs to introduce electronic payment systems to poor officiating and confusion between the functions of Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), the local game is facing so many challenges and local football fans are calling on administrators to take it easy and minimize controversial decisions as the tarnish the image of Zimbabwe.

263Chat talked to football fans about the issue and below are the excerpts:

Taurai Chirwa from Mbare

"I am a Highlanders fan but I was very disappointed with the officiating, Highlanders should have won this game, we had to settle for a point after we were denied a penalty by the referee.

"Dembare scored from an offside position and this makes our football lose value and I think our government should do something about this."

Garikai Gokomere from Chitungwiza

"This type of officiating is making our football boring, last week Dynamos was awarded a fake free kick and the game lost momentum. I am Caps United fan and I am moved by such thing."

Farie MuDembare from Mbare

"Wangu Maref akuzvinyanya because they always make wrong decisions, we don't know how this can be solved."

Due to cash crisis, so many people are now using plastic money but at the Caps United vs Dynamos match there was only one Ecocash point and one Swiping machine which made it difficult to manage the number of people who wanted to use plastic money.

At the end, so many people failed to gain entry into the stadium because of pressure. This is frustrating many football fans and could result in low attendance at soccer matches yet most teams depend on gate takings to survive.

Meanwhile confusion is reigning between ZIFA and PSL following the nullification of Dynamos striker Christian Epoupa Ntouba red card received against Highlanders.