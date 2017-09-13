Zimbabwe: President Warns Ministers

Photo: New Zimbabwe

President Robert Mugabe (file photo).

President Robert Mugabe has warned Cabinet Ministers who do not take Parliament business seriously saying such behavior must stop.

Speaking at the official opening of the fifth session of the eighth Parliament in Harare, President Mugabe said a lot needs to be done in this session of Parliament and commitment from Members of Parliament and Cabinet Ministers was key.

This session of Parliament will receive several Bills for consideration among them the Cyber Crime and Cyber security Bill and another bill to promote ethical conduct within the teaching profession.

Another bill to curb human trafficking will also be tabled during this session of Parliament while a bill will be brought to Parliament on the mandatory sentence for rapists.