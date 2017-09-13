Eritrea: Seminar On Role of Parents in Teaching and Learning Process

Mendefera — A seminar on the role of parents in the teaching and learning process was recently conducted in the Ona-Watot administrative area, Mai-Aini sub-zone.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Saleh Mahmud, director of Keih-Kewhi school, said that school dropouts especially that of female students is becoming worrisome and called on parents to make follow up on their children so that regularly attend their education.

The participants of the seminar conducted extensive discussions on the challenges encountered and the causes for the increased dropouts of students and ideas for their remedy were forwarded.

There are two elementary schools in the Ona-Watot administrative area.