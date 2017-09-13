12 September 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: A 40-Year-Old Man Arrested for Illegal Possession of Abalone in Paarl

Our crime combatting initiatives to tackle the lucrative illegal abalone trade in the Western Cape, resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old man late this afternoon for the illegal possession of abalone in Paarl.

Members of the Paarl Police visible policing team received an anonymous tip regarding abalone that was being stored at a shop in the Paarl area late this afternoon. After observation of the premises done by the members and K9 Unit, a vehicle was stopped and searched and afterwards the premises were also searched.

A 40-year-old suspect, from Paarl, was subsequently arrested after seven deep freezes were found in a vegetable shop in Jan Van Riebeeck Avenue, Paarl. Five of these fridges contained an undisclosed amount of frozen and freshly bagged abalone. 175 bags containing 17 237 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R4.3 million were seized.

The suspect is due to appear in court soon to face the charges against him.

