Sudan: Bus, Airline Tickets Increase in Sudan

Port Sudan — The travel buses union in the capital of Red Sea state increased the prices of bus tickets by nearly 50 per cent starting last Sunday.

The Chamber of Commerce of the travel buses union in Port Sudan issued the decree last weekend. Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga from Port Sudan that a ticket from Port Sudan to Khartoum used to cost SDG265 ($39.40), but now has risen to SDG330 ($49.05).

"The price hike is unjustified because the increase in ticket prices is related to the rise in fuel prices, however, this has not seen any rise recently," said Hashim. "People reacted with resentment, especially as a large number of people here travel back from visiting their families during Eid El Adha."

Attempts to reach the president of the Chamber of Commerce for a reaction by phone have been unsuccessful so far.

People in Durdeib in Red Sea complained about the high cost of the ambulance service, which charges more for transporting patients to Port Sudan Hospital than people can afford.

Reporter Osman Hashim said that a contracter runs the ambulance service now, after it was previously run by the police. "He charges one thousand Sudanese pounds to transport patients to Port Sudan, which is for many unaffordable."

Airline tickets

A general rise in the prices for airline tickets for domestic and international flights caused complaints. A resident in West Darfur told Radio Dabanga that "a flight ticket from Khartoum to El Geneina is equivalent to a ticket from Khartoum to Cairo. It has risen from SDG3,800 ($565) to SDG4,470 ($664) for a round trip."

In addition a price of a plane ticket from Khartoum to Kassala has risen to SDG900 ($134) from SDG700 ($104). A ticket from Khartoum to Jeddah was increased with 1,000 Sudanese pounds to SDG4.800 ($713).