Angolan Companies At Macao International Fair

Luanda — More than 50 Angolan companies will participate in the 22nd edition of the Macao International Fair (MIF) in China, from 19 to 21 October, aiming to promote domestic products and raise foreign investment.

The information was released on Tuesday in Luanda by the chairman of the Angolan Business Confederation (CEA), Francisco Viana, pointing out the coffee, peanut, marble and beverages as the main products to be exhibited by Angolan companies in a area of ??300 square meters.

He said that, in addition to these products, the cultural sector will also be well represented, through Angolan music and handicrafts.

The manager, speaking to the press, after signing the protocol between the Agency for the Promotion of Investment and Exports of Angola (APIEX) and CEA, for the participation of the Angolan business class at the fair, considered the event of extreme importance, for strengthening economic cooperation between the investors of the two countries.

He said that during the event, Angolan companies will also present sustainable and profitable projects to benefit from two billion US dollars, of the USD 20 billion, made available by the Chinese fund to the African Portuguese-speaking Countries (PALOP).

On his turn, the chairperson of the APIEX Board of Directors, Belarmino Van-Dúnem, said that the signing of the protocol between the two institutions will allow an organized and diversified participation of the national companies at Macao fair.

He affirmed that in this phase of internationalization of Angolan companies, economic diversification and export promotion are necessary to give relevance and primacy to the national business, in order to achieve the objectives set by the Angolan Executive.

The MIF is the main international economic event in the region, held annually, and is the only one accredited by the UFI Global Association of the Exhibition Industry.

The 21st edition of the MIF took place from 20 to 22 October in 2016.