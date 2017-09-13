13 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Companies At Macao International Fair

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — More than 50 Angolan companies will participate in the 22nd edition of the Macao International Fair (MIF) in China, from 19 to 21 October, aiming to promote domestic products and raise foreign investment.

The information was released on Tuesday in Luanda by the chairman of the Angolan Business Confederation (CEA), Francisco Viana, pointing out the coffee, peanut, marble and beverages as the main products to be exhibited by Angolan companies in a area of ??300 square meters.

He said that, in addition to these products, the cultural sector will also be well represented, through Angolan music and handicrafts.

The manager, speaking to the press, after signing the protocol between the Agency for the Promotion of Investment and Exports of Angola (APIEX) and CEA, for the participation of the Angolan business class at the fair, considered the event of extreme importance, for strengthening economic cooperation between the investors of the two countries.

He said that during the event, Angolan companies will also present sustainable and profitable projects to benefit from two billion US dollars, of the USD 20 billion, made available by the Chinese fund to the African Portuguese-speaking Countries (PALOP).

On his turn, the chairperson of the APIEX Board of Directors, Belarmino Van-Dúnem, said that the signing of the protocol between the two institutions will allow an organized and diversified participation of the national companies at Macao fair.

He affirmed that in this phase of internationalization of Angolan companies, economic diversification and export promotion are necessary to give relevance and primacy to the national business, in order to achieve the objectives set by the Angolan Executive.

The MIF is the main international economic event in the region, held annually, and is the only one accredited by the UFI Global Association of the Exhibition Industry.

The 21st edition of the MIF took place from 20 to 22 October in 2016.

Angola

Huila - Country Counts On Six Regional Tourism Schools

Six regional vocational training schools in the area of hotel management and tourism will start to be built this year,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.