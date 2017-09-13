13 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Southern Africa: Angola Participates in Ordinary Meeting of SADC's Central Bank Governors

Luanda — Angola is participating as from last Tuesday until 16 September in Mahe, Seychelles, in the 45th Ordinary Meeting of the Committee of Central Bank Governors (CCBG) of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

The Angolan delegation is being led by the governor of the Angolan Central Bank (BNA) Valter Filipe da Silva, and comprises directors and technicians of the institution, ANGOP has learnt.

The meeting has the objective to debate the matter relating to the economic transformation of SADC countries, analyse macroeconomic policies, development of trade and investments in the region, system of payments, analysis of financial markets, banking supervision, information and communication technologies.

The gathering is equally intended to strengthen co-operation ties among the region's central banks.

During the event, the Angolan Central Bank (BNA) Governor, Valter Filipe da Silva, is to hold bilateral meetings with his SADC counterparts.

The SADC Committee of Central Bank Governors (CCBG) is made up of South Africa, Angola, Botswana, DR Congo, Seychelles, Mauritius, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

