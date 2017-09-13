South Africa: Worlds Stars Turn Their Attention to the Breede

With the last ripples having hardly settled on Camps Drift after the ICF World Marathon Championships in Pietermaritzburg, a sizeable number of local and overseas athletes who were in action at the global showcase will be travelling to the Western Cape for the 50th edition of the Breede River Canoe Marathon this weekend.

Cape female pacesetter Liz Hart, who raced several races in the Masters Cup, will be teaming up with Danish masters paddler Pernille Stenum.

Australian Mike Leverett, who won the gold medal in the Sub Masters K1 category, will also be on the start line, teaming up with Brett Brauteseth.

Throw into that mix several local racers who have returned from the cauldron of Camps Drift and the racing is sure to be highly competitive.

The women's K2 masters gold medal winners Kim Peek and Marion Young have also entered, as have their male counterparts Rob McLean and Andre Hawarden, the silver medallists in the Sub Great Grandmasters K2 race.

Interestingly, another successful former world champs title contender Simon van Gysen has also entered.

The professional scuba diver is back home from his contract travels abroad and has entered the race in a K1.

The 2017 Breede River Canoe Marathon takes place from Robertson to Swellendam on September 16 and 17.

