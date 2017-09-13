Gaborone — Nijel Amos says he is happy with his overall performance this season despite not making it to the podium at the IAAF World Championships in London

Amos, who arrived home on Monday, said in an interview that winning six out of eight races was a good achievement, noting that he also managed to clock sub 1:44, which was his fastest time recorded since 2015.

"Honestly, I had a good season and I am happy that I am getting back to my glory days again," he said, adding that "we will see how it goes next season."

About breaking the world record next season, the Marobela-born athlete acknowledged that it took time to break the record, adding that it might happen unexpectedly.

"Having said that, I want to challenge the country and all stakeholders because it is getting difficult for us to win medals simply because we cannot trace how we won the previous medals. To be honest, we can't track back our 2012 Olympic silver medal, how did we win the medal, and what strategy did we use to win that medal," he said.

He said every year they come up with new strategies of winning medals, but that there was no continuety. He added that it was going to be difficult to win more medals at international stages.

Amos said he was happy because he had a good team around him at the Oregon Track Club, adding that they had already come up with a plan that they would follow for the next five years.

He added that they had also planned for breaking the world record held by Kenyan, David Rudisha.

Amos, who is the 800 metres Commonwealth Games defending champion, said his aim was to retain the title in Australia provided he would be in good shape.

He said he was on a short break and would return to his base to start preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

Amos, however, said his focus was on the 2019 and 2021 World Championships and Tokyo 2020.

He said having a plan was just part of the preparations, and that a lot of work still needed to be done in the coming years. He added that he needs to focus and be determined to go through the whole process.

"It will be wrong to put ourselves under any pressure next year, if anything comes, it will be a bonus for us," he said, emphasising that he was targeting the World Championships and Tokyo 2020 gold medals.

On his training programme, he said they have different programmes, and that in winter they concentrate only on mileage.

"We realised at the World Championships that three runs during the competitions exhausted me because last year I didn't train much and I lost mileage. So we are making the body to get much stronger through mileage," he said.

