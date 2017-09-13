13 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huila - Country Counts On Six Regional Tourism Schools

Lubango — Six regional vocational training schools in the area of hotel management and tourism will start to be built this year, in the ambit of a governmental investment of 125 million US dollars, ANGOP has learnt.

According to the general director of the Tourism Boost Institute (Infotur), Eugénio Clemente, on a recent interview to ANGOP, the said schools will be built in the provinces of Luanda, Huambo, Huíla, Moxico, Benguela and Uige.

The schools will absorb students from their respective neighbouring provinces.

The Infotur director seized the occasion to inform that the institution is currently in need of a financing of about ten million dollars per year to be able to effectively implement its projects, including the organisation of tourism fairs and conferences.

Infotur was created in the year 2000 with the aim of promoting tourism in Angola.

