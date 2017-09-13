Nigeria: PDP Denies Alleged Rift Between Jonathan, Dickson in Bayelsa

Abuja and Ado-Ekiti — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed reports of a brewing political crisis in its Bayelsa State chapter. It also said there was no rift between former President Goodluck Jonathan and Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson.

The party's National Caretaker Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, made the clarification yesterday while receiving the executive committee members of the Bayelsa State chapter of the party who paid a courtesy visit to the party's national leadership in Abuja.

He said that after discussing with both Jonathan and Dickson, it was found out that some mischievous people were out to create crisis for the Bayelsa PDP.

Makarfi, however, warned the leadership of the party in the state against yielding to the antics of mischief-makers to avoid generating problems in the party.

He said: "Don't allow yourself to be fragmented by rumours. Your executive has been ratified by the convention and that is final. There is no need to pander to rumours of an impending sack of the executive members. Immediately the rumours broke out, the former president called me to dismiss that rumours and he said there was no iota of truth in the said petition against the Bayelsa executives."

In the same vein, Chairman, Bayelsa State chapter of the party, Mr. Moses Cleopas, said: "The former president is a respected national leader and we have been holding him in high esteem in Bayelsa as our father. The governor is our leader in the state and the two of them have been relating well.

There is no feud between Jonathan and Dickson. Some people are just envious of the peace in Bayelsa PDP."

In another development, Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has said that the PDP will adopt Option A4 in the selection of its candidates for the coming local council election in the state.

He stated this in Ado-Ekiti during an interactive session with party leaders from Efon, Gbonyin and Ekiti East local councils of the state.

Fayose, who stated that the adoption of the system would help to clear ambiguities and allow the most popular aspirants emerge as the party's candidates, said: "We are going to use Option A4 to choose our candidates for the coming local councils election.