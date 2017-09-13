Angola: Constitutional Court Dismisses PRS Appeal

Luanda — The Constitutional Court (CT) dismissed the appeal filed by the Social Renewal Party (PRS) regarding the contesting of the results of the August 23 general elections.

In the Judgment, among other matters, the Court maintains that it did not result from the assessment of the case, the demonstration of possible losses to the election results and the definitive result.

On the other hand it submits that, with regard to the request for a mandate in the constituencies of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul provinces, the evidence submitted does not show any prejudice to that effect.

It further states that the addition to the records of documents with high rates of falsification, namely, minutes of electoral operations with the purpose of seeking unjustified electoral advantages, constitutes electoral and criminal infringement.

For this reason, according to the Court, the respective certificate will be drawn up, and the Public Prosecutor's Office will be notified for due legal effects.

Speaking to journalists, without mentioning directly the content of the court judgment, PRS's representative, Manuel Muxito, said that this political party will then meet to address the decision of the Constitutional Court.

The TC Plenary is still meeting and should also decide on the appeals presented by UNITA, CASA-CE and FNLA.