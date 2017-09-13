12 September 2017

Angola: School Sports Association to Expand Modalities in Municipalities

Malanje — The Provincial Association of School Sports to be created next October, as part of a 2014/2024 sports sector development project, will expand and boost the implementation of various sport modalities at the level of schools in the different municipalities of northern Malanje province, aiming at improving its presence in national competitions.

This fact was stressed Tuesday by the provincial director of Youth and Sports, Fernandes Cristóvão, after the meeting with the members of the ad hoc committee of that association, which aimed to outline strategies for the implementation of the association in line with the development plan of sports in schools.

On the other hand, the coordinator of the School Sports Commission, Gilberto Simão, said that they were finishing with the constitution of the statutes that will guide the functioning of the body, which should be created next month.

The meeting was attended by members of the school sports installation committee and heads of schools of different levels.

