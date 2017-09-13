Abidjan — Angola won last Sunday the 24th African Junior Nations Women Championships and they are on the way back home from Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, Abidjan.

In Abidjan, the African champions were honored during a dinner party organized by Angolan ambassador to Cote d'voire, Mário Feliz, and his wife.

The Angolan diplomat in his speech, thanked the champions who defended the colors of the Angolan Nation, its leaders and the Angolan people, who never stopped supporting national sports.

The national team revalidated the African women's handball junior title, winning on the final game Egypt, by 29-19.

The Angolan national team won the trophy without facing any defeat in the seven games played.