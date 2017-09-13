12 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Teenager Dies in Carlsberg Cup Post Victory Celebrations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Blantyre — The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced the death of Raphael Nkhoma who until his death was a player for Blantyre Rural FAM/Fifa under-16 team.

In an interview on Monday, FAM Competitions Manager and Media Officer, GomezganiZakazaka, said the late Nkhoma was hit by a car at Kameza Roundabout in Blantyre when Nyasa Big Bullets fans were celebrating their Carlsberg Cup Victory.

"Blantyre Rural Fifa/FAM Under-16 Football player Raphael Nkhoma died on Sunday after he was hit by a car at Kameza when Nyasa Bullets were celebrating their Carlsberg Cup Victory on their way back from Lilongwe," confirmed Zakazaka.

The late Nkhoma is said to have died on the spot.

According to Zakazaka, the remains of the late Nkhoma who was born on September 29, 2002 will be laid to rest on Tuesday at his home Village of Ngumbe in Blantyre.

Nyasa Big Bullets were crowned as Carlsberg Cup Champions after beating their traditional rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers 5-3 in post match penalties at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday.

As part of the celebrations, thousands of Bullets supporters on Sunday gathered at various trading centers along the Lilongwe-Blantyre M1 Road to cheer the team as it made its way to the commercial city, Blantyre.

Malawi

Civil Society Groups Terminate Dialogue With Ruling Party

Five civil society organisations (CSOs) pushing the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to refund money from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.