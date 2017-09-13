Blantyre — The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced the death of Raphael Nkhoma who until his death was a player for Blantyre Rural FAM/Fifa under-16 team.

In an interview on Monday, FAM Competitions Manager and Media Officer, GomezganiZakazaka, said the late Nkhoma was hit by a car at Kameza Roundabout in Blantyre when Nyasa Big Bullets fans were celebrating their Carlsberg Cup Victory.

"Blantyre Rural Fifa/FAM Under-16 Football player Raphael Nkhoma died on Sunday after he was hit by a car at Kameza when Nyasa Bullets were celebrating their Carlsberg Cup Victory on their way back from Lilongwe," confirmed Zakazaka.

The late Nkhoma is said to have died on the spot.

According to Zakazaka, the remains of the late Nkhoma who was born on September 29, 2002 will be laid to rest on Tuesday at his home Village of Ngumbe in Blantyre.

Nyasa Big Bullets were crowned as Carlsberg Cup Champions after beating their traditional rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers 5-3 in post match penalties at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday.

As part of the celebrations, thousands of Bullets supporters on Sunday gathered at various trading centers along the Lilongwe-Blantyre M1 Road to cheer the team as it made its way to the commercial city, Blantyre.