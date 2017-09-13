12 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Road Accident Claims Nkhata Bay Escom Boss' Life

By Kennedy Nyirongo

Mzuzu — Nkhata Bay District Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) engineer Monday died in a road accident at Malaza Trading Centre along the lakeshore road.

Nkhata Bay Police Public Relations Officer, Ignatius Esau said the officer, Patrick Ngonya met his fate when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving, a Toyota Hilux registration number BR 4187.

He said the vehicle was coming from Chintheche heading towards Dwangwa and the driver failed to negotiate a bend causing it to overturn once.

"The vehicle had two people on board and the driver died on the spot due to head injuries while the other passenger managed to escape unhurt," he said.

The deceased hailed from Mkombanyama Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa District.

Since the onset of September, Nkhata Bay Police have registered a total of four deaths from road accidents.

