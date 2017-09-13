Blantyre — Be Forward Wanderers Football Club (FC) has received a huge boost for their TNM Super League clash against army side Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday in Blantyre with the return of Foster Namwela from injury, Malawi New Agency has established.

The central defender missed out the mouthwatering Carlsberg Cup game final against Big Bullets in Lilongwe where the Nomads lost the match on post-match penalties. Another central defender Lucky Malata is also out nursing a rib injury.

The problem was further compounded during the Carlsberg Cup final when defender Harry Nyirenda was stretched off the pitch deep in the second half after being elbowed by Chiukepo Msowoya.

Therefore, Namwela's recovery comes as a relief to Nomads camp considering that he has the needed experience to contain pressure from Kamuzu Barracks' towering strikers.

"As the availability of Lucky Malata is still doubtful for the weekend encounter, we remain confident that Nyirenda will recover before the game," said team doctor Samuel Matukuta.

Amos Bello and Ishmael Thindwa are some of the Nomads players, who have been out for the whole first round of the season to injuries.

The Nomads are currently seating on the summit of TNM Super League log table with 35 points, a point ahead of Silver Strikers, who drew 0-0 on Sunday against police side Blue Eagles in Lilongwe.