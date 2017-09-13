Malawi: Salima P.W.N Encouraged On Girl Child Education

Lilongwe — Kanengo Police Women Network (PWN) on Saturday visited Salima police women network to encourage and empower each other on issues of girl child education.

The event that took place at Salima police station was the launch of an exchange visit between the two police stations.

Officer in Charge for Salima Edward Chingaipe said Kanengo police has helped them in strengthening the women's network in Salima because they have learnt a lot from them.

"The women from Kanengo shared very important issues on how in implementing ideas that are targeting girl child education," said Chingaipe.

Among other things, the Kanengo women narrated how they managed to rescue a young girl from marriage and that she was sent back to school.

"It was at this time when it was revealed that the said girl is now at Lilongwe girl's secondary school doing her form 4 and that she is a bright student with a bright future," he added.

Chingaipe applauded the Kanengo PWN for the kind gesture towards those that need mentorship skills like the Salima women.

He said that the group also learnt that Kanengo PWN are also involved in other charitable activities such as donating medicine to hospitals and also cheering patients in their nearby Health Centre s like area 25 health.

In her remarks, Chairlady for Salima PWN, Superintendent Martha Silwamba commended the Kanengo PWN for the initiative.

"This was our first time to have women from other stations visiting us since the establishment of the women network in the Malawi Police Service in 2013," said Silwamba.

Assistant superintendent Florence Moyo who is the chairlady for Kanengo PWN thanked the Salima ladies for the warm welcome which allowed them to interact on how to inspire girls and hold motivation talks citing one of which they held at Mwanzeze and kawale schools.

The event was spiced up with a lake visit to Senga-bay where many more activities like playing beach soccer and netball took place.