Malawi: Grandpa Gets 10 Years for Impregnating 14 Year Old Granddaughter

Balaka — The Balaka Magistrate Court has sentenced 70 year old Phillipo Ngozo to 10 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for defiling and impregnation his 14 year old granddaughter (name withheld).

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Monday, Balaka Police Station Publicist, Edith Kachotsa, said the defiled has been living with her grandparents since she was ten years.

"In May this year, the grandmother of the victim went to her home village leaving the girl with her grandfather. On the same night that the she left, the convict sneaked to the victim's bedroom and defiled her," said Kachotsa.

Later in August the ordeal came to light when the victim started showing signs that she was pregnant.

After the girl was quizzed as to who was responsible for the pregnancy, she revealed that it was her grandfather who she was living with.

During trail, Ngozo pleaded guilty as charged but pleaded for leniency begging the court to bear in mind that he was the bread winner of his family and further has to take care of the new pregnancy and the mother.

On the other hand, police prosecutor Sergeant Christopher Nyirongo asked the court for a stiff punishment saying such cases are becoming rampant in Balaka.

Passing his judgment, First Grade Magistrate, Fellix Mandane, concurred with the state witness saying the pregnancy has put the life of the victim at risk bearing in mind her tender age of 14 and therefore sentenced him to 10 years IHL.

Phillipo Ngozo hails from Mpezeni Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Nsamala in Balaka.