Malawi: Likoma Secondary School Alumni to Support 50 Students' Tertiary Education

Mzuzu, September, 12: Likoma Secondary School Alumni Organisation (LAO) says it has plans to provide tertiary education support to 50 students who successfully left the school but are unable to enroll with various colleges.

LAO's national chairperson, Themba Phiri told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the organisation also wants to initiate various development projects at the school so that learners and staff operate in a good environment.

"We want to help 50 needy students with school fees at college level, find scholarships for the students to study abroad and link them to other international schools for purposes of exchange visits," Phiri said.

He said LAO, which has a membership of 150, is geared to solving some of the challenges at the school.

"We want to help in maintenance of school infrastructure such as hostels, classroom blocks and provide ICT [Information and Communications Technology] equipment for the school to enhance research and widen the range of reference materials for students," he said.

He said LAO observed that the hostels were dilapidated and that there was broken sewer system at the school, among other challenges.

"We also noted that there is only one flush toilet in some hostels instead of the normal five. This is a health hazard which needs to be addressed.

"As an organisation, we will make sure that we mobilize as many resources as possible so that we address the challenges," Phiri said.

He further noted that since the school is on the island, students are isolated from other service providers as they cannot access internet for study purposes as well as libraries.

"The fact that the school is on the island, it lacks enough teachers since many refuse to be posted here. This affects education standards," he said.

He then asked all former students as well as companies and organisations to come and help the organisation with whatever they have to address the challenges at the school.