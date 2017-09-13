13 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Flood Displaces 452 in Bauchi

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi — No fewer than 452 persons have been displaced in Yama village of Shira Local Government Area of Bauchi State as a result of flood disaster.

The state's Information Officer of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Rufai Yami, disclosed this while giving an update on the disaster.

He said apart from displaced persons, farmlands and property were also destroyed, adding that "at the initial stage, some of the affected victims, who took refuge in some primary schools in the local government, later went to their relatives while others went back to their houses."

Reacting to the development, Permanent Secretary, SEMA, Shehu Abu Ningi, said the state government had purchased food and non-food items worth N11 million and distributed it to the affected victims.

He attributed the flood to indiscriminate disposal of refuse on waterways, which caused the blockage of the drainage.

"As we all know, water must always have its way, so we advise people to avoid erecting buildings on waterways," he noted.

