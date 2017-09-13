Kenyatta Meets Delegation From Kisii, Nyamira

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto on Wednesday met a delegation from Kisii and Nyamira counties at State House, Nakuru.

Elected leaders and politicians from the Gusii community present at the meeting promised to campaign for President Kenyatta in the repeat presidential elections.

Some of the leaders who addressed the meeting include Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama, who assured President Kenyatta that the community will back his re-election in the October 17 elections.

Former Constitution of Implementation Commission Chairman Charles Nyachae said the community has opportunity to double the number of votes they gave President Kenyatta in the August 8 General Election.

VOTES

The Chairman of people Democratic Party Omingo Magara said his party had made a decision to support the President and urged the community to follow suit.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga assured the President that she will marshal Kisii women vote for him in the repeat poll.

President Kenyatta has in the recent past attacked the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice David Maraga over its decision to nullify his election.

The President and his deputy have questioned the reasoning of the nullification of their win and threatened to "deal with" the Judiciary should they be re-elected.

There have been protests in part of Kisii and Nyamira counties to defend the CJ.