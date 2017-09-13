13 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 'Car Thieves', Witch Doctors Who Put on Nude Show Charged With Fraud

Mombasa — Six people among them two men who stripped naked in Mombasa last week have been charged with offense of conspiring to defraud members of public.

The six have denied the charges of attempting to defraud the public on pretext of having supernatural powers to heal, catch thieves, solve court cases, secure jobs and solve impotency at certain fee.

Yassin Lokorobe, Ronald Nganga , Moses Wani Njau , Musa Ongum ,Elizabeth Wetaba and Mary Achieng were also charged with offense of giving false information about a vehicle they claimed was stolen.

Lokorobe, Nganga, Ongum and Njau faced charges of being in the country illegally.

The accused were also slapped with charge of committing common nuisance by stripping naked in before Shanzu Principal Magistrate Diana Mochache.

They were remanded at Shimo la Tewa prison until September 19 when court will rule whether they will be released on bond.

