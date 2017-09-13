Angola: Lubango - Over U.S. $6 Million Spent On Climate Change Project

More that USD 6 million has been implemented since 2016 in an integrated climate resilience project by the Global Environment Fund (FGA), in southern Huila province.

This was said Tuesday to Angop by the provincial director of Agriculture, Rural Development, Fisheries and Environment, Lutero Campos.

Lutero Campos said the project will be implemented in six years, with a view to empowering the municipalities and farmers to resist climate change.

The project is meant to make the most affected communities by drought, such as those of municipalities of Gambos, Quilengues and Chibia, autonomous in managing these disasters through sustainable projects.

Lutero Campos mentioned 25 trainers as benefitting from training among producers and technicians from the municipalities of Quilengues, Caluquembe, Caconda, Chicomba and Lubango.

The training process that started last week is intended to increase learning among the communities.

Some municipalities of the Huila province have been affected by drought.