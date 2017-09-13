Angola: Luanda's Governor Advises New Physicians to Use Best Practices

Luanda — Luanda 's governor, Francisco Higino Lopes Carneiro, Tuesday in Luanda, advised doctors recently trained in the health system, to use best practices with emphasis on health education, to reduce pressures in the hospital where they are going to work.

Higino Carneiro said so during the meeting with the new physicians held in the Luanda Government palace, attended by the deputy governor for political and social affairs, Jovelina Imperial, municipal administrators and hospital directors.

The governor called for the use of pedagogy for the practice of health education because he believes that many health problems in Luanda is a result of ignorance or due to the public health officials forget what they have learned and what they can do to improve basic health care.

If the population lives in a healthy and pleasant environment, hospital pressure will surely be lower, so physicians need to be in the communities to be consulted and educated in matters related to basic health services.

New doctors are being presented in the 18 provinces of Angola to strengthen the health system and improve the level of care provided to patients in these hospitals, especially in suburb areas.