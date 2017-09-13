Angola: Cuanza Norte - MINARS Supports Over 60 Disabled People With Means of Locomotion

Ndalatando — At least sixty-two people affected by physical disabilities of various kinds benefited, from January to June of the current year, several means of locomotion, provided by the Provincial Directorate of Social Assistance and Reinsertion (MINARS) of Cuanza Norte, within the framework of initiatives of providing technical support to vulnerable people.

Data from the biannual assessment of the sector to which Angop had access today, Tuesday, indicate among the distributed means, wheelchairs, walking sticks for blind and wanderers.

As part of a social action program, 531 vulnerable and disadvantaged people benefited from the institution's support in food, zinc sheets, used clothing, professional kits for self-employment, school supplies and coffins for funerals for members of families deprived of means.