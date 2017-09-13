12 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ozone Layer and Its Conservation Under Debate

Luanda — A lecture on ozone layer and its conservation will be held on September 16 by Movimento Folha Verde and Luanda Media Library., to mark World Ozone Layer Preservation Day.

The activity is meant to stimulate reflection on the importance and preservation issues of the Ozone Layer.

The event also focuses on impact of other harmful agents on the atmosphere, thus conditioning the air quality on the earth.

The ozone layer is a layer in Earth's atmosphere which contains relatively high concentrations of ozone.

Signatory countries signed on 16 September 1987 the Montreal Protocol, an international treaty in which the members are committed to replacing substances that cause damage to the ozone layer to reduce the emission of harmful gases.

The date was declared by the United Nations (UN) and is aimed to warn the world of the need for global, national and regional action to protect the ozone layer.

