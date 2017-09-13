Luanda — National team's coach Manuel Silva has called for patience ahead of the match against Senegal in the quarter-finals of the African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket2017).

The coach was speaking to the press at the venue of competition, noting that the Angolan players are gradually improving.

Manuel Silva said he expected better performance in their match against Senegal, than in the previous games.

Acknowledging the performance of the opponent, the coach said that they play very well in transition and have very tall players.

Angola qualified for the quarterfinals of Afrobasket in second place of Group B, after beating Uganda (94-89) and Central African Republic (66-44).

The National Team lost to Morocco 53 -60.