Mauritius: Public Officers Awarded Certificates After Completing Training Programmes

press release

Two hundred and thirty-four public officers were awarded certificates after successfully completing training programmes, yesterday at Sir Harilal Vaghjee Memorial Hall in Port Louis. The programmes were jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms and the Open University of Mauritius.

The participants, from the grades of Office Management Assistant, Management Support Officer, Word Processing Officer and Confidential Secretary, were trained under the following programmes: Advance Course in Effective Office Management and Supervision; Advanced Secretarial Course; and Award Course for Appointment as Management Support Officers. The topics covered amongst others were good governance, supervisory and leadership skills, public sector management and ICT and communication skills.

The training programmes were of blended mode comprising open distance learning and face to face sessions. The open distance learning enabled the participants to benefit from an online platform, online tutorials and learn at their own pace and place.

Present on the occasion, the Minister of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr Eddy Boissézon, underscored that Government is committed to build an efficient and effective public service imparting lifelong learning to keep public officers abreast of modern techniques of management.

According to the Minister, in this era of transformation and in the move towards globalisation, the public is becoming more aware of their rights. Consequently, there is need to revisit the traditional ways of providing services through the intelligent application of ICT and streamlining complex procedures, he said.

His Ministry, he pointed out, is striving to modernise the civil service so as to ensure good governance practice and sustain competitiveness in the public sector. To this end, Government is leaving no stone unturned to invest in human capital and improving performance in the public sector, he added.

Speaking of Government Programme 2015-2019, he highlighted that Government's vision is to bring a change in the civil service, rendering it more responsible and responsive. Hence, the Ministry is paving the way to provide opportunities to public officers to equip them with the required knowledge, skills and competencies to perform their duties in a more efficient and effective manner. The trained workforce, he added, will assist Government in its endeavour to achieve sustainable development and raise the standard of living of the people.