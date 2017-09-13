13 September 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Southern Africa: Mauritius to Host Comesa-EAC-SADC Tripartite Free Trade Area Workshop

The COMESA-EAC-SADC Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA) Agreement will be signed by Mauritius in October 2017. The signature will take place during a National Workshop on the COMESA-EAC-SADC TFTA which the country will be hosting.

The Workshop aims at raising awareness, and sensitising stakeholders on the COMESA-EAC-SADC TFTA, including trade opportunities and benefits to be derived from an enlarged market of 26 African countries in the Eastern and Southern African region.

The COMESA-EAC-SADC TFTA was launched in June 2015 in Egypt. The TFTA is expected to bolster intra-regional trade by creating a wider market, increase investment flows, enhance competitiveness and encourage regional infrastructure development as well as pioneer the integration of the African Continent.

