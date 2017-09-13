12 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 90 Physicians Reinforce Health System in Luanda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — At least ninety-seven new physicians will strengthen the health system in the general, municipal and district hospitals of Luanda province aiming to recruit new technicians to improve the quality of medical services in Luanda.

Speaking to Journalists, at the end of the meeting that the doctors held with the governor of Luanda, Higino Lopes Carneiro, the provincial director of health, Rosa Bessa, said that a redistribution of these doctors is important now.

According to Rosa Bessa, this redistribution is necessary because at the time of medical recruitment process the municipality of Talatona did not exist yet so it was not contemplated. "But this situation will be reviewed so that the circumscription can be contemplated quickly".

The official acknowledged that the number of doctors is still not enough for the province, but this number is a great value to serve citizens who seek medical centers and to raise the quality of health care.

The provincial director of health asked the doctors with more experience to receive the new ones and guide them on the professional point of view while most of them are young and in their first job.

Angola

Huila - Country Counts On Six Regional Tourism Schools

Six regional vocational training schools in the area of hotel management and tourism will start to be built this year,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.