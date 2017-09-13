Angola: Over 90 Physicians Reinforce Health System in Luanda

Luanda — At least ninety-seven new physicians will strengthen the health system in the general, municipal and district hospitals of Luanda province aiming to recruit new technicians to improve the quality of medical services in Luanda.

Speaking to Journalists, at the end of the meeting that the doctors held with the governor of Luanda, Higino Lopes Carneiro, the provincial director of health, Rosa Bessa, said that a redistribution of these doctors is important now.

According to Rosa Bessa, this redistribution is necessary because at the time of medical recruitment process the municipality of Talatona did not exist yet so it was not contemplated. "But this situation will be reviewed so that the circumscription can be contemplated quickly".

The official acknowledged that the number of doctors is still not enough for the province, but this number is a great value to serve citizens who seek medical centers and to raise the quality of health care.

The provincial director of health asked the doctors with more experience to receive the new ones and guide them on the professional point of view while most of them are young and in their first job.