13 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Manana Convicted On Three Counts of Assault After Pleading Guilty

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: GCIS
Former deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana (file photo).

Former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday afternoon after he pleaded guilty.

The matter was adjourned to November 7 for sentencing.

Earlier, a second suspect was arrested at the court after being pointed out by one of the victims.

He was taken to the Randburg Police Station. NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw says a third man was asked to hand himself over to police today.

Manana admitted assaulting two women at the Cubana nightclub in Fourways, Johannesburg.

In a cellphone recording of Manana talking to one of the victims' brothers shortly after the assault, Manana said he had slapped the woman because she called him "gay".

He claimed he had been "extremely provoked".

On Wednesday morning, students from the University of Johannesburg, Fort Hare and TUT protested outside the court in support of Manana.

They held placards that read: "He is remorseful, let us forgive."

A second one read: "Good leaders know when they are wrong."

UJ student Brian Matyila said Manana was a young leader that they were proud of.

"He has been an inspiration of ours and when we were calling for free education, he was one of the few people who gave us a voice and listened to us," Matyila said.

Matyila said they were "very sorry" for what had happened and that they were holding the victim in their prayers.

"This was one of the first leaders who showed remorse, to say sorry and we don't get that a lot. He is sorry and we should listen to his remorse."

A small group of DA supporters were also seen at the main entrance of the court.

They held placards that read: "Real men don't hit women".

Source: News24

More on This

Ex Deputy Minister Expected to Plead Guilty in Assault Case

A second suspect in the assault case against former deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana was arrested in the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.