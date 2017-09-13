Kenya: Olympic Champion Kipchoge Signs Sh14m Milion Ambassador Deal With Isuzu

Nairobi — Motor vehicle manufacturing company Isuzu has today unveiled Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge as its brand ambassador in a one-year renewable deal worth close to Sh14mn.

In the deal, Kipchoge will earn Sh7mn in cash and will be given an Isuzu D-max for training and personal use. On top of that, Isuzu have promised to reward Kipchoge with a D-Max Luxury double cab worth Sh5.9mn if he breaks the World record over the next one year.

Kipchoge is scheduled to race at the Berlin Marathon on September 24 where he is touted to make an attempt of lowering the record of 2:02:57 set by compatriot Dennis Kimetto on the same course in 2014.

"This is a great endorsement for me coming two weeks to the race in Berlin. It will push me to go out there and perform well. I think it is time athletes and corporates engage more because I believe it is a win-win situation for both," Kipchoge said.

Speaking after unveiling the deal and handing the 33-year old athlete his training Isuzu D-Max, Isuzu East Africa Chief Financial Officer Charles Kariuki disclosed they were attracted to Kipchoge due to his resilience, most recently having undertaken an ambitious project of being the first man to run a marathon under two hours.

"We have signed up with Eliud because over the years he has demonstrated strength, resilience and reliability in his performance. He has not failed and that resonates well with our Isuzu D-Max that we are giving him," Kariuki said.

Kariuki, whose company has a partnership with the Kenya Rugby Union as their official transport partner, has at the same time urged more corporate to come on board and help sports stars who fly the country's flag raise their standards.