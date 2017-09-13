13 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Olympic Champion Kipchoge Signs Sh14m Milion Ambassador Deal With Isuzu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — Motor vehicle manufacturing company Isuzu has today unveiled Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge as its brand ambassador in a one-year renewable deal worth close to Sh14mn.

In the deal, Kipchoge will earn Sh7mn in cash and will be given an Isuzu D-max for training and personal use. On top of that, Isuzu have promised to reward Kipchoge with a D-Max Luxury double cab worth Sh5.9mn if he breaks the World record over the next one year.

Kipchoge is scheduled to race at the Berlin Marathon on September 24 where he is touted to make an attempt of lowering the record of 2:02:57 set by compatriot Dennis Kimetto on the same course in 2014.

"This is a great endorsement for me coming two weeks to the race in Berlin. It will push me to go out there and perform well. I think it is time athletes and corporates engage more because I believe it is a win-win situation for both," Kipchoge said.

Speaking after unveiling the deal and handing the 33-year old athlete his training Isuzu D-Max, Isuzu East Africa Chief Financial Officer Charles Kariuki disclosed they were attracted to Kipchoge due to his resilience, most recently having undertaken an ambitious project of being the first man to run a marathon under two hours.

"We have signed up with Eliud because over the years he has demonstrated strength, resilience and reliability in his performance. He has not failed and that resonates well with our Isuzu D-Max that we are giving him," Kariuki said.

Kariuki, whose company has a partnership with the Kenya Rugby Union as their official transport partner, has at the same time urged more corporate to come on board and help sports stars who fly the country's flag raise their standards.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.