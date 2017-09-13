Nigeria/Ghana: Wafu - Nigeria, Ghana Clash Moved to Monday

The West African Football Union has effected adjustment in fixtures of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations earlier released immediately after the draws held in Accra in August.

In the event, the Nigerian camp has now been informed that instead of playing the Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday, September 14 as it was in the original fixtures, the Super Eagles will now play Mali's Aiglons in the day's first match kicking off at 3pm Ghana time (4pm Nigeria time).

Guinea's Syli Nationale will play the Black Stars in Thursday's second game, also at the Cape Coast Stadium, starting at 7pm Nigeria time.

On Saturday, the Super Eagles will tackle the Syli Nationale also in the day's first match, before Ghana and Mali will do battle as from 7pm Nigeria time.

The much-anticipated clash between heavyweight rivals Ghana and Nigeria now comes up on Monday, September 18 by 6pm Ghana time (7pm Nigeria time). The second match of the day, between Mali and Guinea, will take place simultaneously at Ndoum Stadium.

REVISED WAFU FIXTURES

*THURSDAY, SEPT 14

Nigeria Vs Mali (15.00hrs)

Guinea Vs Ghana (18.00hrs)

*SATURDAY, SEPT 16

Guinea Vs Nigeria (15.00hrs)

Ghana Vs Mali (18.00hrs)

*MONDAY, SEPT 18

Guinea Vs Mali (18.00hrs)

Ghana Vs Nigeria (18.00hrs)