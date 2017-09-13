13 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Women Robbed, Roughed Up in Kisumu in the Name of Protecting Votes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kisumu — An interfaith meeting for women in Kisumu to take stock of Gender Based Violence witnessed in the recent political skirmishes turned chaotic after word went round on social media that IDs were being bought from the women.

A group of youths stormed Jumia Hotel, the venue of the meeting.

They proceeded to the training room, roughed up women, tossed about chairs and stole phones and laptops.

Police had to come in to rescue the women and were forced to lob teargas and shoot into the air to scare away the rowdy youths.

Two of the participants thereafter had to be rushed to hospital.

Jacklin Atieno, who was attending the meeting says they were shocked when they saw a group of youth storm their meeting place.

Atieno says there meeting had nothing to do with ID buying.

There were 150 participants at the meeting that brought together women from Nyanza.

The youths brought down the perimeter wall of the hotel, shattering window panes.

Businesses next to the hotel were hurriedly closed as the youth engaged the police in running battles.

Over the weekend National Super Alliance's Johnson Muthama claimed that the government, in a ploy to remain in power, was buying votes and urged their supporters to exercise vigilance and stop any such schemes in their tracks.

He was later arrested for statements he made at the same rally in Kajiado.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.