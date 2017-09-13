Kenya: Women Robbed, Roughed Up in Kisumu in the Name of Protecting Votes

Kisumu — An interfaith meeting for women in Kisumu to take stock of Gender Based Violence witnessed in the recent political skirmishes turned chaotic after word went round on social media that IDs were being bought from the women.

A group of youths stormed Jumia Hotel, the venue of the meeting.

They proceeded to the training room, roughed up women, tossed about chairs and stole phones and laptops.

Police had to come in to rescue the women and were forced to lob teargas and shoot into the air to scare away the rowdy youths.

Two of the participants thereafter had to be rushed to hospital.

Jacklin Atieno, who was attending the meeting says they were shocked when they saw a group of youth storm their meeting place.

Atieno says there meeting had nothing to do with ID buying.

There were 150 participants at the meeting that brought together women from Nyanza.

The youths brought down the perimeter wall of the hotel, shattering window panes.

Businesses next to the hotel were hurriedly closed as the youth engaged the police in running battles.

Over the weekend National Super Alliance's Johnson Muthama claimed that the government, in a ploy to remain in power, was buying votes and urged their supporters to exercise vigilance and stop any such schemes in their tracks.

He was later arrested for statements he made at the same rally in Kajiado.