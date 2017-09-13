8 September 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Nearly 735K Beneficiaries of Anti-Illiteracy Programs Over 2016-2017, Official

Rabat — A total of 734,974 people benefited from anti-illiteracy programs and 169,198 used the post-program over 2016-2017, said head of government Saâd Eddine El Othmani, who chaired Friday the 3rd meeting of the board of the National Anti-Illiteracy Agency (ANCLA).

The top official added that the number of civil society associations partnering the ANCLA jumped from 1,300 in 2015-2016 to 2,400 in 2016-2017 on the back of the agency's program aimed at settling unresolved issues and concluding partnership agreements with civil society stakeholders.

El Othmani underlined, at the beginning of the meeting, that the fight against illiteracy is among the priorities of current public policies and the governmental program pursuant to the royal instructions.

Despite the improvement of the illiteracy indicator, the available data remain far from the aspirations laid down in development plans in Morocco, he said, urging the different actors mainly government members, elected members, civil society and the private and public sectors to get more involved in this area to achieve the goals set in the agency's road map.

