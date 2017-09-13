6 September 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Head of Gvt. & President of Spanish Congress of Deputies Praise Friendly, Good-Neighborly Relations Between the Two Kingdoms

Rabat — Head of government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, and President of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, Ana Maria Pastor, praised here on Wednesday the friendly and good-neighborly relations between the kingdoms of Morocco and Spain.

During a meeting held as part of Pastor's working visit to Morocco, the two sides lauded bilateral cooperation in several areas, while expressing their wish to hold as soon as possible the Moroccan-Spanish high-level meeting in order to boost the partnership between the two countries, said a statement by the head of government's department.

The two officials also reiterated their determination to carry on coordination between the governmental and legislative institutions of the two countries and to exchange experiences on economic and social development as well as on issues related to the reform of pension systems, the source pointed out.

El Othmani and Maria Pastor also discussed the means to create more jobs, to promote investment and to improve the quality of education, according to the same source.

The two sides also evoked bilateral parliamentary relations, which developed in recent years with the holding of three sessions of the Moroccan-Spanish Parliamentary Forum, the statement said.

