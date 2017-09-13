Africa: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualification - Africa Zone (3rd Round/Group C) - Morocco Thrashes Mali 6-0

Rabat — The Moroccan soccer team thrashed Mali 6-0 on Friday at Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in a 2018 World Cup, Group C qualifier match.

The protégés of Hervé Renard opened the score in the 19th minute through a penalty, converted by Hakim Ziyach.

At the 27th minute, Khalid Boutaib scored a second goal while Ziyach scored the third goal of the game (61).

The Atlas lions succeeded in scoring a fourth goal by Achraf Hakimi (72), while Faycal Fajr and Mimoun Mahi were the authors of the fifth and sixth goals.

With this victory, Morocco occupies temporarily the 1st place of group C (5 points) while waiting for the other match of this group between the Panthers of Gabon and the Ivorian Elephants Saturday in Libreville.

During the 4th day next Tuesday, the Moroccan squad will play against the Malian Eagles at March 26 stadium in Bamako.