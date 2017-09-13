2 September 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Africa: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualification - Africa Zone (3rd Round/Group C) - Morocco Thrashes Mali 6-0

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — The Moroccan soccer team thrashed Mali 6-0 on Friday at Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in a 2018 World Cup, Group C qualifier match.

The protégés of Hervé Renard opened the score in the 19th minute through a penalty, converted by Hakim Ziyach.

At the 27th minute, Khalid Boutaib scored a second goal while Ziyach scored the third goal of the game (61).

The Atlas lions succeeded in scoring a fourth goal by Achraf Hakimi (72), while Faycal Fajr and Mimoun Mahi were the authors of the fifth and sixth goals.

With this victory, Morocco occupies temporarily the 1st place of group C (5 points) while waiting for the other match of this group between the Panthers of Gabon and the Ivorian Elephants Saturday in Libreville.

During the 4th day next Tuesday, the Moroccan squad will play against the Malian Eagles at March 26 stadium in Bamako.

Africa

Global Agencies Committed to Fighting Food Insecurity in Nigeria, Africa

Executive Secretary of Economic Commission for Africa, Vera Songwe, has met with the principals of the Food and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.